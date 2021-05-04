Actually there are 3 versions of the video of Ayer de Luis Miguel and they are here

If you did not know…

‘Yesterday’ by Luis Miguel. (YouTube Warner Music México)

Number one, the song Yesterday is the cover of “All That My Heart Can Hold”, original song by David Foster, Canadian musician. Kiko Cibrián was in charge of adapting the sound of Foster to that of Luis Miguel. Additionally, Jeremy Lubbock, who composed the song and arranged it, is credited with ‘Ayer’ as well.

The song original had no lyrics, so for the Sun version, Rudy Pérez wrote what we now hear in ‘Yesterday’. Pérez is known for being a great hit songwriter. The song was finally released in 1993, before the full release of Aries, and was an instant hit. It was at the top of the charts in both Mexico and the United States.