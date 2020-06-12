By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/12/2020 8:07 am

UPGRADE: After the confusion caused by the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales yesterday, Insomniac Games has confirmed that this experience will be an independent title of the first game., not a sequel or expansion, very much in the style of Uncharted Lost Legacy.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this independent game at a future date. ”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. # MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

ORIGINAL NOTE:

One of the first announcements we saw during the PlayStation event yesterday was the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. At the time, it was believed that this title would be a sequel to the 2018 game, however, it seems that We will have in front of us “an expansion and an improvement of the previous game”.

According to Sony VP of European Business Simon Rutter, in an interview with The Telegraph:

“I suppose you could call it an expansion and upgrade from the previous game. There is a substantial component of Miles Morales, which is the expansion element, but within the game. There have also been significant improvements in the experience and in the game engine, obviously deploying some of the main technologies and features of PlayStation 5 ”.

It is currently unknown if Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a remastering of the original PS5 game with original content. There’s also the possibility that this title is your own expansion in the style of Uncharted: Lost Legacy or Infamous: First Light. Similarly, it has not been confirmed whether this content will reach PlayStation 4.

At the moment Sony has not answered these questions, but it is sure that everything will be clarified in the coming months. For the moment, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming to PS5 later this year. On related topics, you can watch the reveal trailer for this game here. Similarly, here you can check the summary of The Future of Gaming event.

Via: VGC

Videoreseña – The Last of Us Part II

New details and trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.