Ruth E. Hernández Beltrán / EFE

For the actress Zoe Saldaña, confined to her home in Los Angeles (USA) during the quarantine, the most difficult part of the pandemic is the “suffocating helplessness” that she felt when she was unable to do anything to end the situation. , and hopes that, after this hard moment, humanity will experience a “rebirth”.

“A pandemic is too big, it’s like you were swimming in the Pacific by yourself, with no land near you. Impotence suffocates you and there came a time when I spoke to my parents, my family, my husband and friends” , who shared the same feeling, he recalled in virtual conversation with Latino media, including Efe.

For the Dominican-Puerto Rican actress who has triumphed in Hollywood, the rebirth means that “no matter what you have had to survive, you are always moving forward. This year I am fighting, trying to make that what defines 2020,” he said. .

“The hope I have for the whole world is that we can say that we were attacked by something that was very big, bigger than us, but we were able to be reborn,” said Saldaña, who stressed that the first thing he will do is hug his loved ones to those who have not seen in more than 50 days of isolation.

He also indicated that the pandemic affected several production projects that he had with his sisters for Netflix and an independent film that would have it now filmed in New York after the insurance was withdrawn was canceled.

It was at that time, two weeks before the pandemic forced the closure of non-core businesses as part of the plan to prevent the spread of the virus in New York, that the interpreter began to “feel that this was somewhat larger than that we imagine “.

Saldaña, who has acted in three of the world’s most successful sagas “Avatar”, “Star Trek” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and who since 2018 has had his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also indicated that It has faced several stages during the pandemic, the first of “shock”, then acceptance and adaptation.

He also assured that during this time he has felt “more connected with mother nature” at a time when the planet “is breathing better than ever, (…) calmer, when the air feels better.”

He argued that when nations declare themselves at war, you know that one will win, but “if we are in a war with the planet, we already know for sure who will win because that is a lady who never loses.”

“This has given me a lot to think about, what capacity do I have to help and listen to what the planet has told me about recycling, vegetable consumption, the vehicle I drive, where I live, how much energy consumption. I am in that site, “he said.

He also said that the debate on the exact origin of the pandemic should be put aside, and urged “to become aware that the planet was overloading itself.”

Saldaña also spoke about her career, now on hiatus due to the pandemic, and admitted that she is afraid of being pigeonholed in the strong characters she has given life to, but she confesses that science fiction is her favorite for what makes it difficult for her. reject them.

“I am excited (the scripts for that song). I read them, it is like a discipline, I have to keep reminding myself ‘keep amplifying your portfolio, follow this chameleon path that you must have as an artist’. It is like a battle to do what I want and do what I must, “he admits.

“And after all, every time I do what I want, I end up earning more because they are films that everyone likes,” said Saldaña, who confessed that “stopping making films from space is going to be very difficult.”

For the next Mother’s Day she does not demand much, she only hopes that her husband and children “have something very nice prepared, simple”, such as preparing her breakfast or letting her sleep.

