Although she has a great career in Hollywood, with multiple successes in her catalog, the actress of Dominican origin Zoé Saldaña expressed her desire to return to making movies in the Dominican Republic, of which she only has beautiful experiences.

Through an interview with Dominican journalists through the Zoom platform, Zoé said that, if he has not returned to the cinema, Creole has not been due to lack of interest, but because of time since when he recorded the only film he has made in the country, “The curse of Father Cardona” has not stopped filming one tape after another.

“I was so happy to have worked in the Dominican Republic that I have always wanted to return, but two years after that film I did ‘Avatar’ and in what I was finishing I did ‘Star Trek’, then ‘Colombian’, then others … After I got married and had three children, that is, a lot has happened in the last 15 years, ”the actress recalled with a laugh.

When asked if she had a bad experience, the interpreter denied and said that she would love to return to the Dominican screens: “I would love it and it would be a dream for me to have more presence in Dominican cinema and on television.”

In this sense, he said that he would like Dominican cinema to advance further and that can be achieved with the support of investors and asked that the government continue creating initiatives and funds where they truly support the seventh Creole art as in other countries.

As for the roles she has played on the big screen such as in “Avatar”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Star Trek: in the dark”, among others, the 41-year-old actress revealed that the strong characters are her favorites because he loves science fiction.

“I love science fiction so much that every time I receive a script that is in the space I get excited and read it before other scripts and I have to remind myself that I must continue to amplify my portfolio,” he said, it is like a battle of “doing what what I want and do what I should ”.

Doesn’t consider himself a celebrity

Despite being a recognized actress and having established a great career, Zoé has always remained grounded and she herself explains that she does not consider herself a celebrity, but an artist and the word fame is something that does not go with her and has not yet understands.

“For me, fame does not exist, what exists is the passion with which I wake up every day to be part of the narrative of a story that impacts and changes the life of a person, and my relationship with cinema goes so far” he expressed.

He also explained that everything that entails after finishing the recording of a tape, such as travel, promotion, luxuries and all the paraphernalia that that type of work involves, is there “it is when I feel that I do not belong to that world that It is surreal and I take it day by day because when I get home I am the daughter of my mother, my father, sister, wife, mother … and the last thing I think is that I am a celebrity.

Saldaña was one of the figures who expressed their support for the young people who in February stationed themselves in the Plaza de la Bandera, demanding answers to the failed elections of last February 16, which were interrupted by the failure of automated voting.

The actress referred to the subject and said: “I saw how the country felt affected and I reacted according to the support that the country vocally wanted, which is to unify so that the government always seeks to find a way to execute its laws and events in one legal way for the system to support the majority. “

“I would love to talk about that when it comes to things like this, there is very little I understand and a lot of what I feel, and for fear that this is misinterpreted, I always prefer to be part of a more collective cooperation,” said Saldaña.

The famous actress, who has kept helping people through her platforms for the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledged that it has been very difficult and shocking for her, but that she cannot relapse or lose hope or positivity for her children.

“The impotence of a pandemic is something too great, it is like seeing you swimming in the Pacific alone without any land and impotence suffocates you, but as a mother I cannot lose hope because I am the one who gives security to my children,” she said. .

