actress Vicky Luengo denounces an episode of sexist harassment

Vicky Luengo at the ‘Chavalas’ press pass at the 24th Malaga Festival. (Photo: Jesus Briones GTRES)

The protagonist of Anti-riot, Vicky Luengo, has shared on her social networks an unpleasant episode of harassment in which a group of men have participated.

“An hour ago, on the way to get vaccinated, some men who were behind me started yelling at me in French,” the actress began by telling. Luengo has explained that they have said such unfortunate phrases as: “Do you want to earn 100 euros, bitch?”, “She has a good ass”, “She’s pretty on top” and “You’re wearing a thong that’s too big.

The interpreter has commented that she has understood everything they said because she speaks French perfectly and has told everything that has crossed her mind: from “this dress marks me too much” to “but I am not wearing a thong.”

Shortly after, she realized that she was blocked and wanted to yell at them: “I’m understanding everything and I don’t want to know your opinion about my body. Luengo has assured that he has not done so and has chosen to continue his quiet path.

“After two minutes I felt bad for not having stopped their feet and I got the vaccine angry and with the feeling of having gone overboard. It is not fair and we are fed up already ”, has sentenced.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE