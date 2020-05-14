Actress tests positive for the third time; He has already given instructions to take care of his son in case he is absent. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Actress tests positive for the third time the virus and you can’t believe it. For two months she has been a carrier of the disease that has ended the lives of thousands of people in the world, and once again was detected in her body. Danna Garcia already instructed to take care of your son in case he is absent.

The 42-year-old Colombian actress, Danna García, He announced through his Instagram account that again tested positive for coronavirus, and, although the spirit is not the best, she thanked all the samples of affection that they have deposited in her

“I am again positive for coronavirus. I am speechless. Thank you all for the support, ”he reported in one of his stories.

Here, learning to grow .. – Danna Garcia (@DannaGarcia)

May 12, 2020

The first time they detected that she had a coronavirus was on March 16, she even had to be hospitalized, due to the intensity of the symptoms she presented. Later, she was discharged, and days later the test was done again, once again being positive.

The ordeal of being a carrier of the COVID-19 is not the only problem that it has had to go through, because that was added to the rejection and mistreatment of her neighbors, who, upon learning of her illness, discriminated against her.

The actress starring in soap operas A Hook to the Heart and The Lord of the Skies, underwent the coronavirus test again, and was positive.

In case she is missing

Danna Garcia, aware of the devastation caused by the virus from Wuhan, China, He has already instructed his family on what to do with his son, Dante, in case she is absent.

“When he gave me the first time, I was able to talk to my family and give instructions on what I wanted him to do with my little one, what my will was,” he said.

The Colombian actress remains in constant struggle against the disease that does not leave her. She was infected during a trip she made to Spain, from the beginning of March, although she was diagnosed until she arrived in Mexico.

