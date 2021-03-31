Actress Sara Monar dies

Right now

The entertainment world is once again dressed in mourning, this time after the death of the first Mexican actress Sara Monar was known.

The news was revealed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), of Mexico, which highlighted the trajectory of the star of the small screen in the world of soap operas, mainly.

In his letter, ANDI took the opportunity to send a message of condolences to the actress’s relatives.

@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Sara Monar. Remembered for her work in the television melodramas “Corazon que miente”, “Mujeres infieles” and “María Isabel”. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/9iLgkGSJ2L – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) March 31, 2021

“ANDI México communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Sara Monar. Remembered for her work in the television melodramas Corazón que miente, Mujeres infieles and María Isabel. We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends, ”said the artists association on their Twitter account.

People en español also echoed the news and assured that the actress died from complications related to COVID-19.

The aforementioned publication mentioned that Sara Monar was hospitalized for several days, before her death.

The López Dóriga Digital site shared a message on Facebook written by the actress’s daughter, who confirmed the sad news, where she mentioned that her mother was already in the company of her brother, who died.

“On behalf of my family I want to thank everyone who was aware of my mother’s health. He has just transcended to eternal health, to reunite with his beloved son and loved ones. Thank you thank you thank you 🙇❤❤❤❤❤🌹 – with Sara Monar and Ramon Picazo ”, commented Ivette Picazo.

It was the same daughter of Sara Monar, who through her social networks had reported a few days ago that her mother was in a delicate state of health.

In her publication, the woman assured that in addition to her mother, other members of her family had been infected with COVID-19.

“My mother has been admitted to intensive care. I ask for your prayers for her and for my daughters, my granddaughter and my son-in-law who have contracted such a devastating virus, ”Ivette Picazo wrote on Facebook 2 weeks ago.

The face of Sara Monar, considered one of the most legendary actresses of Mexican soap operas, was in dozens of television projects, including Amor bravío, La malquerida, La Fuerza del Destino, María Isabel and participated in several episodes of the series Como dice the saying and the Rose of Guadalupe.

Social networks immediately received messages of regret from friends, family and fans of the actress.

El Diario de Yucatán highlighted that one of the first personalities in the entertainment world to react to the sad news was Silvia Pinal, with whom Sara Monar worked on the program Women cases of real life.

“I am very saddened by the death of Sarita Monar, a wonderful friend and great companion, she was a very happy woman, she worked in many chapters of ‘Woman, real life cases’,” said Alejandra Guzmán’s mother in a message sent to the aforementioned half.

“She had great charisma and was always supportive in everything – as a member of the National Association of Actors. I am truly saddened by your departure. I ask God to give him eternal rest and prompt resignation to his family and friends ”.

