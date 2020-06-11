Rosa Maria Sardà, one of the main actresses on the scene and screen in the country, died today Thursday at the age of 78 in Barcelona due to cancer that she suffered for years. Incredibly versatile, queen of comedy and tragedy, able to laugh out loud or cry out loud, populist and intellectual, the Sardà (as she was known, with the article that defines the greats) has done everything, in Catalan and Spanish, theater (as an actress and director), cinema, television, and recently she had debuted in literature with a moving memoir critically applauded.

She was also a character by herself, with a captivating personality that never left her indifferent. Close and tender in the short distance, capable of irreducible friendship and foolproof, from afar it could be acidic, sardonic and even unfriendly. That public attitude of jokes, cynicism and rudeness, with the addition of dark glasses, covered like an armor an extremely sensitive woman, insecure at times and with a depth that contrasted with some of her most popular roles.

She was a compulsive reader, endowed with an immense culture and interested in everything. Socially committed, faithful to her ideas, she always made a profession of being on the left and never stopped expressing her opinions and convictions, either to spank a government or to defend a friend.

Probably she has not starred in a work that defined her more in her duality, in her feelings and in her ductility as an actress than Rosa i María, the show that Lluís Pasqual directed in 1979 and that consisted of two parts: in the first, the Sardà campaba at ease singing and reciting and putting the audience in his pocket, and the second was the intimate monologue of terrible intensity of a woman suffering from cancer (María, by Ireneusz Irzdynsky). Pasqual, who gave her the alternative at the Teatre Lliure, directed her often in her career and was one of her great friends, she recalled this morning that they had spoken on the phone the day before yesterday and she was aware that she had little left, that He died, although he did not stop joking as he usually did. Sardà had been facing cancer for some time and undergoing experimental therapies. He always said it wouldn’t last long, but that had become a regular sing-song and no one wanted to believe it.

Luis García Berlanga considered her directly as “the best” actress in the entire country. She won two Goya Awards for Best Supporting Actress, for Sin Vergüenza (2002), and Why do they call it love when they mean sex? (1994), in addition to another nomination, in 1999, for The girl with your eyes. He received the Academy Gold Medal in 2010. He had three Max awards (one of them of honor), the Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat (which he returned in 2017 as a result of the independence controversy), national awards and the Terenci Moix, created in memory of the writer who was another of his great friends.

She was also a presenter on three occasions — and with practically unanimous applause — at the Goya awards ceremony for Spanish cinema. Although she was best known for her comic face on the big screen and on television, the interpreter’s career also had a long history in the theater, especially in dramatic roles, among terminally ill patients, courageous mothers, committed journalists, and activists in danger. . She debuted as theatrical director in 1989 with Ai carai !, the recently disappeared Josep Maria Benet i Jornet, another creator who was joined by a great friendship.

At the end of last April, the interpreter gave a television interview to Jordi Évole in which he stated: “I am not in the best moment of my life because at 78 years of age you are not in the best moment of life. And I am ill , more or less. I have cancer, but they don’t know where and they make it up. “

In December 2019, Sardà published his autobiography, An Unimportant Incident (Planet), where he remembered his loved ones through intimate texts that he had been writing over the last decade. In an interview with EL PAÍS, that same month, she stated: “When I wrote this I did not know that I would be doomed to die of cancer. But the bug is still there, I have a new treatment, but I am very tired. Next year I will see what I do. Anyway, I stop the medication and it lasts for whatever, after all, I’m 78 years old. The only thing left for me to do is to die. “And he added:” But as the last sentence of my book says, ‘how complicated it is to die in the first world, and how expensive ”. Just a year earlier, in another talk with this newspaper, he stated: “I don’t want any obituary anywhere, they are something very ugly.”

The specialized website IMDB attributes up to 96 appearances on the screen, from the television series Hora once, in 1969, to his last film role, in Ángeles Reiné’s Salir del wardro, last year. In between, there is half a century of talent, initially focused mainly on television and, from the eighties, also on films such as The Butterfly Effect, Moors and Christians, All about my mother, Anita does not miss the train, Torrente 2 : Mission in Marbella, The spell of Shanghai or I give you my eyes. He worked with filmmakers such as Pedro Almodóvar, Fernando Trueba or Icíar Bollaín and pointed out among the authors and theatrical directors that Josep Maria Benet i Jornet, Mario Gas, Terenci Moix, Juan Germán Schroeder or Sergi Schaaff had the most influence, in addition to his “friend Nuria Espert.

Sardà was born in Barcelona in 1941. His father was a peasant who emigrated to Barcelona and his mother was a nurse. She was the eldest of five brothers: Santiago, Federico, Xavier and Joan. His mother became ill when the children were still very young and died young, hence she took care of her brothers very early. “He never released us by the hand, even now,” Xavier Sardà has said on many occasions. “I have only been a sister. What I did was the greatest act of selfishness, because kindness is the paradigm of selfishness. I would not have been quiet leaving them with my father. But let no one forget that I too was left without a mother, “he explained in an interview in 2018.

For almost three decades she was linked to Josep Maria Mainat (with whom she had her only son, Pol Mainat), from the comic trio La Trinca – in whose shows Sardà also participated – and later successful television producer and one of the founders of the producer Gestmusic, responsible for Do not laugh which is worse, Martian Chronicles or Operation Triumph, among others. In 2002 it was learned that the couple had separated and that the breakup had occurred several years earlier.

A great reader, the actress was also an underground activist during Franco’s regime. “I was a Republican and I thought that the Government were sons of bitches and that this man was a criminal, a murderer and a dictator. I became a group that we painted, we went to the demonstrations and with the PSC we had clandestine meetings, ”she assured EL PAÍS in 2018. In recent years, she was often attacked for her firm political opinions, in favor of the republic, claiming socialism and against Catalan independence and especially its leaders.

Performers such as Antonio Banderas, Javier Cámara and Santiago Segura have shared their tribute to Sardà on Twitter, which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has described as “history in capital letters of our culture”, in another message on the same social network.