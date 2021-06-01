Actress Romy Walthall passed away at the age of 57 – Tomatazos

Variety reported that actress Romy Walthall died. She also performed under the stage name Romy Windsor. Before long his son, the actor and director Morgan krantz, confirmed the death. It was a sudden cardiorespiratory arrest that ended the life of the acting teacher. The death occurred on May 19 of this month and she was 57 years old. He was relatively young. She is survived by her mother, sister and three children who held an event in her honor last week.

His first film role was in the film Thief of Hearts by Jerry Bruckheimer. What followed in his career was to act in small horror films that today are cult such as Howling IV: The Original Nightmare Y Howling: New Moon Rising, as well as an adaptation of the story “The Fall of the House of Usher” that was released in 1989. In addition to this she is known for having played Kimberly the secretary of Sean Archer (John Travolta) in Contra / Cara 91%. On television he starred in shows like Man of the people, Hotel Malibu, Civil Wars and Murder One. In addition to that, he had appearances in The X-Files and Quantum Leap, among other programs.

His three children made tributes in his honor on Instagram. Morgan krantz It was the most succinct of the three and he remembered her sharing several photos, both personal and from her career, along with a short and concise sentence:

Rest in peace, Mom. I love you.

Theodore Dudley, his other son, also shared a message full of pain and several photographs of the same nature:

Rest, Mom. You deserve to be at peace. The love and wisdom you gave me will never expire. You will always be an inspiration to me. You taught me never to give up. You taught me not to take no for an answer. You taught me to be true to myself. You always supported me because you knew I could do anything. You gave me my warrior spirit. Despite not having been in contact in the past year, I always felt you close. Thank you for bringing me to Earth. I love you. Rest in peace. See you in the stars.

His daughter Isabella Israel He shared several photos of the same style and a much longer message to say goodbye to his mother and share what his departure means to her:

I have resigned myself to the fact that there will never be an appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You had to be there to understand it. She was everything at the same time. It was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn enemy at others. She was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and she was wicked and funny and light and dark and possessed the kind of magic that you really can’t see. When we were teenagers, my friends and I coined the term Romy Life because we all aspired to be more like her in the sense that nothing mattered to her more than her own happiness. I’m scared of the world without her (how monotonous), but very excited about where she is going next. You better be prepared. All she wanted is for me to fulfill my dreams and I think it is not a coincidence that she left earth once she knew I was safe and happy. Thank you, Mommy, for making a con artist, a skilled talker, a hugger, and a dreamer. A left-handed. My favorite things about me I owe to you, but also the least favorite. I owe my favorite memories to you and also the most rugged ones. You broke my heart, but you made it whole. And everything is beautiful. If I had to do it all over again I would choose you every time. I will always love you fiercely. More than the moon with a fence around it. See you, mommy.

