Joining a very large franchise isn’t always easy, so there are actors who fear the reaction of Marvel fans when they play comic book characters.

The actress Florence Pugh will make his UCM debut as Yelena Belova in the film Black widow And now he has revealed how it feels to join such a large franchise and that he fears the reaction of Marvel fans.

Although she is relatively new to Hollywood, Florence Pugh already has some high profile roles on her resume, plus she was recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Little Women, but that does not mean that she is immune to pressure to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview Florence Pugh admitted feeling a bit nervous when signing to play a comic book character in the movie Black Widow.

“When you think of Marvel, it’s big and daunting.” Pugh said. “Especially being a relatively small actress to watch it and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to be a part of this, that’s a great decision.'”

The British actress also said she was concerned that her character’s Russian accent might not sound convincing enough when the first video for the film was revealed at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

“I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be there and I didn’t know what it sounded like. I also play a character that no one has seen before, but have read about. I didn’t know if Marvel fans were going to hate me. “

From what has been shown so far, it seems that you should not be very concerned, as it fits quite well into what is expected of this film.

Will it be the new Black Widow?

It is speculated that Yelena will become the new Black Widow and will replace Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as a member of The Avengers. There’s a comic book precedent for this, of course, but in the source material, Belova also works with SHIELD, Vanguard, and HYDRA, so it remains to be seen how things unfold in this movie and we’ll check to see if Marvel fans accept this. change.