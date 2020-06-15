Reese witherspoon She has known how to stay in the complex world of acting since she was a teenager without raising dust. Now the actress, at 44 years old, leads a life devoted to the cinema, her fashion brand and her family.

Married with Ryan Philippe, with whom she has three children, has always been discreet outside the cameras, little assiduous to talk about her private life, and in fact has never starred in any kind of scandal or controversy. Until now.

What started as a gesture of solidarity has brought serious problems to the actress. « Dear teachers: We want to thank you. During the quarantine we have seen you work harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a dress, » the fashion firm announced to through his Instagram account.

Considering that the publication on social networks, unlike the bases of the campaign published on the website, did not go too deep into the details of the draw, which involved registering and completing a form with a deadline. However, apparently they did not take into account the number of orders that would enter and could not fulfill what was promised.

Three teachers have filed a lawsuit against Draper James and, therefore, against Witherspoon, considering that the action is linked to a « misleading offer », since according to them, the advertising promised a dress for each one, but did not warn that they would enter in a draw in which they had little chance of winning, since the limit was 250 units.