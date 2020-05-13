Los Angeles, USA

Reese Witherspoon will star in two romantic comedies for Netflix in what will be her first collaboration with the digital giant, the specialized outlet Deadline reported.

Witherspoon, who in recent years has not only consolidated her star status but has become a very prominent producer in Hollywood, will be leading the films “Your Place Or Mine” and “The Cactus”.

The first revolves around two friends whose lives completely change when he offers to take care of her son so that she can pursue the dream of her life.

Aline Brosh McKenna, who signed the script for the hit movie “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), will debut as a director with this film.

On the other hand, “The Cactus” will adapt Sarah Haywood’s novel about the dilemmas of a woman who becomes pregnant at 45 years old to the screen.

“We’ve been looking for a while for the ideal opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire Netflix team and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies,” said Witherspoon.

“Reese and his team at Hello Sunshine have left a tremendous footprint in the industry and we are excited to have found two fantastic projects to collaborate with,” said Scott Stuber, president of the Netflix film plot.

Winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Walk the Line” (2005), Witherspoon has become a must-have beacon for women in the American audiovisual industry with a clear premise: If Hollywood doesn’t give you roles for you, believe them. yourself.

He triumphed with “Big Little Lies” on HBO in front of and behind the scenes; last year released “The Morning Show” on Apple; and recently featured on Hulu “Little Fires Everywhere”, three examples of why in 2019 she was chosen by The Hollywood Reporter as 37th out of the 100 most powerful people in Hollywood (she has no performer ahead: only producers, directors, screenwriters or executives).

