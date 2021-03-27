Actress Raquel Olmedo hospitalized by Covid-19 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Hospitalized because of Covid-19, in intensive care and intubated, is how the first actress and singer Raquel Olmedo is, as reported through her social networks, her friend the singer Lolita de la Colina.

It was from the early hours of this Thursday, when the news broke that Raquel Olmedo had to be hospitalized after presenting problems derived from the coronavirus.

Moments later, de la Colina confirmed the news after a publication she made on her Facebook account, which, despite the fact that she deleted it hours later, revealed that the 83-year-old actress was in intensive care and that she had to be connected to a mechanical ventilator.

“My great friend Raquel Olmedo has been admitted to a Hospital in Mexico City. With Covid. Her real name is Anisia Xiomara Orama Leal. She is in tubed intensive care… If anyone can find out about Raquel, please call me in Miami, Florida. 305-444-8892. “.

However, minutes later, Lolita herself wrote two more posts; In the first, he announced that the actress is improving, while in another he asked the press for respect and reported that so far, there has been no more information.

It is important to mention that Siomara Anicia Orama Leal, better known as Raquel Olmedo, is originally from Caibarién, Las Villas, Cuba; She was born on December 30, 1937 and is recognized for her work as a Mexican actress and singer of Cuban origin.

Her career began in her native Cuba before emigrating to Mexico after the Cuban Revolution of 1959 and in her beginnings she was an opera singer, although later life took her to the world of soap operas and cinema.

