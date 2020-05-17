MEXICO – The Mexican Pilar Pellicer, actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, died at the age of 82 due to the coronavirus, the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) of Mexico reported on Saturday 16.

“Pilar Pellicer was an outstanding actress in Mexican cinema. She participated in more than 40 films and plays. She was a committed promoter of reading in the program” Leo, therefore I exist, “the institution said in a message on Twitter while He sent condolences to his family and the artistic community.

Likewise, the actress left a mark of her work in a score of soap operas and dozens of unit programs.

Also on social networks, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) mourned the death of Pellicer and sent his condolences to his daughter, Ariane Pellicer, also an actress.

In another message, the actress and singer Lucía Méndez described the death of the actress as “a great loss” and sent her “deepest condolences to the family, my dear Pilar Pellicer.”

Pellicer was born on February 12, 1938 in Villahermosa (Tabasco) and began his career as an extra in the late 1950s, during the so-called Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

To avoid boredom, Adam Horton, 19, and his brother Edward, 15, took advantage of the quarantine to build their dream pool in their backyard in the UK.

His father Jon Horton says he is very impressed and proud of what they have accomplished.

Pellicer’s debut as a supporting actress occurred with the legendary director Luis Buñuel in the film Nazarín (1959), the film won the 1959 Cannes International Film Festival International Award.

The death of the actress was added to that of the Mexican singer Yoshio, of Japanese descent, who died last Wednesday, after spending several days hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

.