The Mexican Pilar Pellicer, actress of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, mid-last century, died at the age of 82 due to coronaviruses, cultural authorities reported this Saturday.

The death of Pellicer, also the niece of the so-called “poet of America” ​​Carlos Pellicer Cámara, was confirmed by the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) of Mexico.

“Pilar Pellicer was an outstanding actress in Mexican cinema. He participated in more than 40 films and plays. She was a committed promoter of reading in the program “Leo, therefore I exist,” the institution said in a message on Twitter while sending condolences to her family and the artistic community.

In addition, the actress left her mark on her work in twenty soap operas and dozens of unit programs.

Also on social networks, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) mourned the death of Pellicer and sent his condolences to his daughter, Ariane Pellicer, also an actress.

In another message, the actress and singer Lucía Méndez described the death of the actress as “a great loss” and sent her “deepest condolences to the family of my beloved Pilar Pellicer.”

Pellicer was born on February 12, 1938 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, and began his career as an extra in the late 1950s, during the so-called Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Pellicer’s debut as a supporting actress took place at the hand of the legendary director Luis Buñuel in the film Nazarín (1959), with the character “Lucía”, the film won the International Prize of the 1959 Cannes International Film Festival.

The death of the actress was added to that of the Mexican singer Yoshio, of Japanese descent, who died last Wednesday, after spending several days hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

Until this Friday, the Mexican Health authorities reported 4,767 deaths and 45,032 accumulated cases of COVID-19 throughout the country.

.