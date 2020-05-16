PHOTO: @LUISMAGANAMEX.

Mexican actress Pilar Pellicer died at 82 years of complications from the disease COVID-19, this was confirmed by the television presenter Luis Magaña in social networks.

“Another victim of COVID-19 died. A great actress PILAR PELLICER…. Queen of the golden age of Mexican cinema. The unforgettable ‘Mane’ (‘Three women at the stake’ -1979-) Clapperboard QEPD (1938-2020) ”, wrote the communicator on social networks.

🙏🏽❤️ Another victim of COVID-19 died. A great actress PILAR PELLICER…. Queen of the golden age of Mexican cinema. The unforgettable “Mane” (“Three women at the stake” -1979-) 🎬 QEPD (1938-2020). 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/OsfKcEWYVm – LUIS MAGAÑA (@LUISMAGANAMEX) May 16, 2020

Actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who, in addition to being her friend, had a parallel career to that of Pellicer, also confirmed the death and regretted the circumstances in which the actress with whom she shared credits in The Poquianchis.

“I’m so sorry, I just spoke to your daughter just now. I am very sorry, we are all very sorry indeed, I love your daughter very much and I am very sorry that right now she cannot even be close to her mother. We are not used to it (not being able to say goodbye to loved ones), and that’s how it happens ”, he told Notimex.

“I made theater with it, I made‘ Pedro Páramo ’many years ago in the National Company (Theater) at the Xola Theater. The truth is that I am very sorry, ”he recalled regarding a career they shared between stages and film shoots.

“I think that at the end of all this, they should pay tribute to all of them together, because if not, it is a shame that such important people just leave,” he said regarding the recent deaths of Pellicer, Óscar Chávez and Yoshio, all by COVID-19.

“We must promote that, that in the end a joint tribute is paid to the comrades who left and that nothing could be done to them. When we get out of this we have to do a mass for everyone together, promote a gala or a tribute for everyone together and put their photos so that all the companions can go to see them off, “Reyes Spíndola concluded.

Born on February 12, 1938 in Beautiful villa, Tabasco, Pellicer began her career during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema in the late 1950s, first as an extra, and finally debuted as an actress on the film. Nazarin, with the character “Lucia”.

His filmography consists of 43 feature films, including Santa, Pedro Paramo, The Poquianchis, Life imprisonment and Three Women at the Bonfire, cult film recognized for being the first with a lesbian theme in Mexico and in which it shared credits with Maritza Olivares and Maricruz Olivier.

In addition to his work in the cinema, Pellicer participated in the Unitaries Woman, Real Life Cases, Killer Women, and The Rose of Guadalupe, among others; as well as in 19 soap operas in which Muchachitas, Lo imperdonable and La Madrastra stand out.

Pellicer’s death was surprising, as it had not been disclosed that the actress had been infected by coronavirus, a pandemic that keeps the world on alert and from which a confined health emergency is derived.

