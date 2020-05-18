▲ Pellicer began his career in the late 1950s, in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema and starred in 43 feature films, including Three Women at the stake. Photo Marco Peláez

Mexican actress Pilar Pellicer died at age 82 of complications from Covid-19, confirmed television presenter Luis Magaña on social networks.

“Another victim of Covid-19 died, a great actress, Pilar Pellicer … (1938-2020) queen of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. The unforgettable Mane (Three women at the stake, 1979) ”, wrote the communicator.

Meanwhile, the actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who, in addition to being Pellicer’s friend, had a parallel career to hers, also confirmed the death and regretted the circumstances in which the interpreter died, with whom she shared credits in Las Poquianchis.

I’m so sorry, I just talked to your daughter just now. I am very sorry, we are all very sorry, really, I love your daughter very much and I am very sorry that right now she cannot even be close to her mother. We are not used to it (not being able to say goodbye to loved ones) and so it happens, he told Notimex.

“I did theater with her, Pedro Páramo, many years ago in the Compañía Nacional (de Teatro) at the Xola theater. The truth is that I am very sorry, ”he recalled. They shared scenes and film shoots.

I think that at the end of all this, they should pay tribute to all of them together, because if it is not a shame that such important people just leave, he referred to the recent deaths of Pellicer, Óscar Chávez and Yoshio, all by Covid -19.

We must promote that in the end a joint tribute is paid to the comrades who left and that nothing could be done to them. When we get out of this we must make a mass for everyone together, promote a gala or a tribute for everyone together and put their photos so that all the companions can go to see them off, Reyes Spíndola finished.

It debuted in Nazarín, Luis Buñuel’s film

Born on February 12, 1938 in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Pellicer began her career during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema towards the end of the 1950s, first as an extra, she finally debuted as an actress in the film Nazarín, directed by Luis Buñuel , with the character Lucia.

Her filmography covers 43 feature films, including Santa, Pedro Páramo, Las Poquianchis, Cadena perpetua and Tres Mujeres en la Hoguera, a cult film recognized for being the first with a lesbian theme in Mexico, in which she shared credits with Maritza Olivares and Maricruz Olivier.

In addition to his film work, Pellicer participated in the unitary programs Woman, Real Life Cases, Murderous Women and La rosa de Guadalupe, among others, as well as in 19 soap operas such as Muchachitas, Lo unfordonable and La Madrastra.

Pellicer’s death was surprising, as it had not been disclosed that the actress had been infected with coronavirus.

