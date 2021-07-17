Actress Pilar Bardem dies

The actress Pilar Bardem died this Saturday at the age of 82 at the Ruber clinic in Madrid, according to the magazine “Semana”. The actirz was admitted because of a lung condition not related to the coronavirus.

The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has confirmed the news: “It is with deep sadness that I receive the news of the death of the actress and activist Pilar Bardem. I convey my condolences to her children, family, friends and colleagues. Her memory goes to her. will always keep alive among us. “