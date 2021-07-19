Actress Pilar Bardem dies at 82

Pilar Bardem (Photo: Pablo Cuadra via .)

The actress Pilar Bardem died this Saturday at the age of 82. The artist has died of a lung disease, as reported by Cadena Ser. The interpreter has died during the morning of this Saturday, after spending a week in the Ruber clinic in Madrid, and after not having overcome a “crisis respiratory ”, as confirmed by the . agency.

The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has been one of the first personalities to mourn the death of Bardem. He has done so through his Twitter account, in which he has sent a message of support to his family. “His memory will keep her alive among us,” he said.

Brilliant in cinema, tireless in social struggle

Pilar Bardem has built a great career in Spanish cinema, after winning the goya as best supporting actress for her performance in No one will speak of us when we are dead. The mother of a saga of renowned artists was also president of Artistas, Interpretes, Sociedad de Gestión (AISGE) during the years 2002 and 2018.

He began his film career in the mid-1960s with films that are still remembered as The World Follows, by Fernando Fernán Gómez or Good Morning, Condesita, directed by Luis César Amadori. That was the prelude to a growing success that led him to film classics of the Transition such as Las colocadas or Yo soy fulana de tal. 1995. However, she has also been nominated for that award as best actress, for María querida, in which she saw the Spanish essayist María Zambrano.

Bardem has also stood out for his tireless fight for human rights, a facet that earned him the sympathy of many. In fact, the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, has also mourned his death and described it as “the history of cinema and theater in our country and also of political activism.” In this sense, his rejection of the Iraq war, shown during the Goya award ceremony in 2003, has been more than notable.

