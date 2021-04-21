Actress of the Lord of the Skies and Malverde taken to the hospital | Instagram

The beautiful actress Isabella Castillo ended up in the hospital, this after an incident in the middle of Malverde’s recording. The actress who became quite famous after being part of the super series The Lord of the Skies had to be transferred after falling from a horse.

According to El Diario NY, the beautiful actress was filming when she fell heavily from a horse, which resulted in a fractured shoulder and arm; surely an intense annoyance for the famous.

Isabella Castillo, who is part of the long-awaited series Malverde: The Patron Saint, starring Pedro Fernández, was rushed to a hospital, where she had to undergo surgery.

It may interest you: Aracely Arámbula Master Chef Latino will conduct, new version

After what happened to the beautiful Cuban who gave life to Diana Ahumada in The Lord of the heavens, many assured again that Malverde has a “curse”, as they assure many negative things have happened around this production.

Despite the situation the beautiful star of Telemundo had a smile for her followers after the intervention, Isabella decided to share a video in which she assured that the important thing is how many times you get up.

It may interest you: Was this the break in Luis Miguel: The Series with Issabela Camil?

It is not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get up again, the beautiful actress wrote on her social networks.

The couple of Matías Bride He appears in the stills in recovery, with glasses and some braces to ensure that his shoulder and arm recover perfectly so that he will soon rejoin the recordings.

It should be remembered that Malverde: The Patron Saint at the beginning would indicate the return to the screen of beloved Fernando Colunga next to Ariadne Díaz; however, and despite the fact that they were already recording, the protagonists were changed.

It may interest you: Colorful charms, Demi Rose models like a work of art

It was some time later that it was revealed that it would be Pedro Fernández who would give life to the famous Saint, news that divided opinions. On the other hand, Carolina Miranda, will be the one who will replace the beautiful Ariadne.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Although some assured that Ariadne Díaz left the production because she did not like sharing credits with Fernández, it is said that the main cause was a Covid-19 outbreak, and the actress decided not to risk it. So far the exact release date is unknown; However, it is said that Malverde will hit the screen in 2021.