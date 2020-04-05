“I ask for prayer for my mom,” Cecilia Romo’s daughter pleaded from New York

The actress Cecilia Romo She is hospitalized after getting the coronavirus, according to her daughter, Claudia González Romo Edelman.

Claudia asked the members of the Facebook group Mexicanas en el Mundo Oficial to raise their prayers for the recovery of the health of her mother, from whom she is separated since the daughter of the famous one lives in New York.

“Please ask for prayer for my mom who is hospitalized for Covid-19. He has delicate lungs and arrhythmia. I have never asked this group for anything, but now my heart melts from being in NYC and not being able to travel or being close ”, wrote.

“Mom is an extraordinary woman. An actress who is in a novel right now. A fighting woman and a very wise soul named Cecilia Romo. Please, I ask you a prayer ”.

Cecilia Romo is known for her participation in programs like I swear that I love you, Chains of Bitterness, as the saying goes, Silvia Pinal … in front of you, among others.

