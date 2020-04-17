Her daughter has reported that her mother’s health is alarming and that she could lose the battle against the coronavirus

Claudia González Romo, daughter of the actress of Televisa, Cecilia Romo, reported that her mother had contracted COVID-19, and although her health had improved a few days ago, now her conditions have changed, and apparently her life is in danger.

Romo currently participates in the soap opera “Like you there are no two”, starring Adían Uribe.

Through Instagram Cecilia commented that a few hours ago her mother had been intubated, and asked for prayer for her.

“Cecilia Romo is from this moment on intensive therapy and intubated losing the battle against # covid19. After 16 days in the hospital being stable, today he fell very hard. This virus is horribly aggressive and it breaks my heart to pieces that I can’t help Mom to fight alongside her. ”

“I beg you on your knees to join in a chain of prayer to give Mom strength to fight a little more until her lungs are strong.

My mom is strong and a struggling woman to the end- Please offer a prayer, a meditation and faith so that mom can survive.

I love you with all my soul mom- you can. You have a whole nightstick behind you. “

This medium also exposed that the soap opera actress’ daughter is in preventive quarantine in New York City, and from there she has asked for prayers for the life and health of her mother.

