Moana is a Disney film that drew a lot of attention for its graphics and its history, one of the actresses who lent her voice shared a news that left everyone shocked as she revealed her intimate preferences.

It was the actress Auli’i Cravalho Who gave life precisely to the protagonist of the movie Moana, revealed that he likes both men and women.

Perhaps the company so far does not include characters in its content. LGBT In their films, the stars who participate in their films no longer hide their sexual orientation.

Such was the case of Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and now, Auli’i Cravalho, who revealed to be bis3xuaI in a TikTok video.

Auli’i Cravalho, who lent his voice for the character of “Moana”, came out of the closet in an original way when interpreting the theme “These Kinda Nights” Eminem, with everything and the phrase, “No, I’m bi.”

From the moment that Auli’i Cravalho shared the video left everyone shocked even a fan asked via Twitter if he really liked women, so the actress limited herself to sharing the link of her video in the application.

Despite the fact that nowadays it is normal to talk about the subject of people’s preferences, there is still a segment of the population that is limited or still surprised about this subject, but fortunately it is increasingly easier to live with this type of news.

Some rumors mention that the Disney company could begin to include in some of its films characters that are LGBT, this would give rise to the majority of the world starting to make an even greater inclusion to people with different orientations than ours.

Just out of the closet as a bisexual, 17-year-old actress Auli’i Cravalho, famous for doubling the voice of the protagonist of the Disney movie Moana / Vaiana ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/vKW5Dqn20r – LGBT equality ️‍ (@IgualdadLGBT)

April 12, 2020

