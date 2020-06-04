.

Mary Pat Gleason died: how did the legendary Will & Grace actress die?

Mary Pat Gleason, who appeared in over 150 television and film projects throughout her Hollywood career, including the hit CBS series Mom and NBC’s Will & Grace, died on June 2 at the age of 70. .

The news was confirmed by actor and writer Ron Fassler on his Facebook page, where it was claimed that the cause of death was due to a long battle with cancer.

“Mary Pat Gleason, one of the dearest and sweetest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, passed away last night at the age of seventy. She has 174 credits on her IMDB page (with an unpublished film yet to come), but she was much more than a wonderful actress: she was unique. So loving, so fun and so fine to be around, that I find it difficult to imagine a world without her bright presence and smiling face. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved her (all of you a million of you). Let’s raise a glass for her tonight and offer a final toast and a farewell in her memory, ”wrote Fassler.

Gleason’s manager confirmed the news to Variety on Wednesday saying, “She was a fighter to the end.

While many viewers from his decades of work may not have known Gleason by name, they would definitely recognize his face. Some of her most memorable roles include playing Madame Oeuf, the French teacher in “Saved By the Bell”, Lucille, the compassionate wardrobe assistant in “Sex and the City”, the strict school teacher named Lynette in “Desperate Housewives ”, and Sally, the homeless woman in“ Will & Grace ”.

Gleason also starred in this memorable 90s Mentos commercial as manager of the movie ticket kiosk.

Most recently, Gleason was a recurring guest star on Mom, alongside Allison Janney and Anna Faris. She appeared in the series as Mary, a member of her group Alcoholics Anonymous in 8 episodes between 2014 and 2019. Her character died in season 7 after Mary suffered a brain aneurysm.

In addition to being an on-screen star, Gleason also had talent working behind the scenes. In 1985, Gleason began working as a writer on the CBS long-running soap opera series, Guiding Light, and in 1986, she won a daytime Emmy for the Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team alongside lead writers Pamela K. Long and Jeff Ryder.

However, Gleason spent most of his career performing on camera. Her long list of television credits includes roles as a guest actress on Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Two Broke Girls, The Blacklist, Shameless, 1600 Penn, Scandal, Bones, The Middleman, Nip / Tuck and many more.

While Gleason seemed to be a guest star on almost every major drama and comedy in the past four decades, he was also successful on the big screen.

In addition to starring opposite Hilary Duff in the classic teen romantic comedy A Cinderella Story, she played Teresa in I Now Pronunciate You Chuck and Larry with Adam Sandler and Kevin James, and Martha Corey in The Crucible in 1996.

Her other film credits include Bottle Shock, Intolerable Cruelty, Against I Said So, Bruce Almighty, and 13 Going on 30.

Gleason’s niece Hayley Pittelkow shared a heartwarming post on Facebook on Wednesday. She wrote: “It hurts my heart to see you leave. I will always appreciate every moment I had with you. Mary Pat, you are such an inspiring woman and you were filled with nothing but kindness. I remember when I visited you in August you bought me watermelon every day because you knew that was my favorite food … or if you were mad at the traffic, you would just say ‘Oh darling, you have to go’ instead of cursing random people like everyone others”.

Last night I was saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague and friend Mary Pat Gleason. I had the honor of working with Mary Pat in “Pencil Town” last year. It was truly an honor to be in her presence. Thank You for the conversations and the words of encouragement. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lh8CQbdbUi – George Steeves (@georgefsteeves) June 3, 2020

“There was not a single bad bone in his body and I always said, ‘Mary Pat is too kind for this cruel world.’ I wish I was there to say goodbye, but I am happy that you are no longer suffering. You will always be one of my greatest inspirations and I will love you forever. ”

Actress Kristen Johnson tweeted: “Oh no! She was so charming and fun. You just wanted to be her friend instantly. RIP Mary Pat, standing O ‘forever.”

