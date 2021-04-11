Actress Mariana Navarro, daughter of Flor Trujillo, loses her life | INSTAGRAM

The unfortunate event occurred this past Saturday, April 9, when the news was confirmed that the daughter of actress Flor Trujillo, Mariana Navarro, lost her life fighting against the person in charge of the global health contingency.

Mariana navarroAs she was known in the middle of the show, she unfortunately perished due to the physical complications she developed after she contracted the dangerous v1rus a few weeks ago.

It was Gloria Mayo, actress and close friend of Flor Trujillo, who made the news of the loss known through a publication on her personal account of Facebook, in which she deeply regretted the death of who, as a child, was part of the children’s rock music group “Microchips” during the 1980s.

You may also be interested: In Chabelo trends, after the departure of the Duke of Edinburgh

“What great pain can a mother live who today loses her daughter, what words can give her comfort to move forward, when she is also the only child”, was the beginning of the heartbreaking message that the actress wrote.

In addition, she explained that, being close to his family, had the opportunity to see her grow up since Mariana was a little girl, because frequently both mothers shared time together, especially when they celebrated their children’s first birthdays, “I saw Mariana grow up and share in our children’s parties”, she expressed disconsolate.

The 66-year-old Mexican actress regretted that Navarro left at a relatively early age, because who in his youth was part of the cast of the play “Los tenis rojas”, left this world at 40 years of age, stating that he had a lot to live for. and he left too young.

He added that his departure left many heartbroken hearts, such as his own, and with a very strong pain “God will receive her with open arms. FLY ALTO ”, wrote the actress.

In the same way, to end his hurt message, he warned that the SARS-COV 2 virus is not only dangerous for the elderly, since positive cases have increased in other sectors of the population lately.

Making the general population understand that being young does not mean that the consequences of the disease are minor, so he also took his time to say that this virus in question also affects young people, to such a degree that it takes their lives.

Finally, the producer sympathized with the situation her friend Flor Trujillo is going through, so she extended her condolences and gave her a consoling hug, with an emotional message: “Flor Trujillo hug you with my soul.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Although, we know that, thanks to their medical history, with the simple fact of having been infected, they knew that the situation would become delicate, since a few years ago Mariana had been diagnosed with kidney failure, for which it was necessary to request a kidney transplant with which, fortunately at the time he was able to recover.

However, due to the global epidemiological situation, the daughter of Flor Trujillo, famous actress of “La Rosa de Guadalupe”, was forced to look for work due to her economic situation, and it was here that, when she left home in a slightest carelessness was infected.

But the tragedies do not end here, due to lack of financial resources, at the end of March, family and friends launched a campaign on social networks, where they shared an image of Marina next to a message in which they requested donations to pay for their medical expenses.

You may also be interested: Abdomen of steel, Maribel Guardia looks comfortable and flirtatious in this outfit

“Her condition as a transplant puts her in a very unfortunate situation and the expenses in intensive care to give her a chance of life are very high,” reads the photo with the hashtag #VaPorMariana.

In the same text, it is said that Mariana was intubated in a hospital in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, unfortunately, as the days went by, the situation of the only daughter of Flor Trujillo worsened so that on Saturday, April 9, she lost her life fighting against the consequences left by the disease, which has ended the lives of many people worldwide.