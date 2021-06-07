Actress Lisa Banes (‘Lost’) in critical condition after being run over

Actress Lisa Banes is admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being run over on Friday June 4 in New York.

It happened when Banes crossed Amsterdam Avenue, near the mythical Lincoln Center. She was run over by a person on a motorcycle or scooter after running a red light and he didn’t even stop to see how she was doing.

“Luckily, she was relatively close to the hospital and they were able to transport her there,” explained her manager. Police found her with a “severe head injury”. The 65-year-old actress is at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. At the moment they have no suspects for the outrage.

The mother of “the amazing Amy”

Lisa Banes played the mother of Amy, the character of Rosamund Pike, in David Fincher’s ‘Lost’. He has a long acting career, with roles in ‘Cocktail’, ‘Two meters underground’, ‘Once upon a time’, ‘Royal Pains’ or ‘Nashville’. His most recent work is an episode of ‘Them’, the Amazon horror series.