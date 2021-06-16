Actress Lisa Banes (‘Lost’) dies a few days after being run over

Sad ending for the story that started a few days ago. Lisa Banes was run over in New York on June 5, after which she was hospitalized in critical condition. He finally died this Monday. He was 65 years old.

The American actress lived in Los Angeles, but was visiting New York when she was hit on the Upper West Side by a hit-and-run motorist. He was on his way to dinner with his wife Kathryn Kranhold.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury from which he has not finally recovered. The NYPD has told the New York Post that the culprit has not been arrested, whose identity is unknown.

A long career

Born in Ohio on July 9, 1955, Lisa Banes studied acting in New York and had a prolific career in theaters. He started in audiovisuals in the 80s, and since then he has worked on almost a hundred productions.

He has appeared in series such as ‘Two Meters Underground’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Masters of Sex’, ‘Nashville’ or in an episode of ‘Them’, recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

In the cinema he has worked in ‘The cure for well-being’, ‘Cocktail’, where he played the love interest of Tom Cruise or ‘Lost’, where he was the mother of Rosamund Pike.