Actress Lisa Banes dies after being run over in New York – El Sol de México

American actress Lisa Banes, known for her roles in the films “Cocktail” or “Gone Girl” (“Lost”), died after having been in critical condition since June 4, after suffering a car accident in New York.

The actress, who was hit by a moped whose driver fled, died on Monday, according to local media.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic and senseless passing of Lisa. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were lucky to have her in our lives, “her manager David Williams said, according to NBC.

On June 4, the New York Police received an emergency call at around 6:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. GMT) to report a collision of a vehicle, which had hit a person in the western part of Manhattan, near the popular cultural center Lincoln Center.

“Upon arrival, the agents observed a 65-year-old woman lying on the road with a severe concussion to her head,” confirmed the police, who noted that Banes was then transferred to Mount Sinai Saint Luke Hospital, in a very serious condition. .

The incident is being investigated by the Police collision department, which determined that Banes was crossing Amsterdam Avenue when a moped hit her and then she fled.

According to his representative, Banes remained at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury from which he was unable to recover.

Banes has acted in film, television, and plays. In 1981 she won the Theater World Award for her portrayal of Alison Porter in “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and received a Best Actress nomination at the Drama Desk Award for her role in “Isn’t it Romantic?” in 1984.

In addition, he appeared frequently on the series “The King of Queens”, “Six Feet Under”, “Nashville” and “Royal Pains”, and played central characters in the films “Cocktail” (1988) and “Gone Girl” (2014).