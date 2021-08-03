Actress Lilia Aragón dies at 82 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The National Association of Actors (ANDA) confirmed the death of the first actress Lilia Aragón del Rivero at the age of 82.

We deeply regret the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, ”ANDA wrote on its social networks.

Lilia Aragón served as general secretary of the actors union from 2006 to 2010.

His last soap opera was “Overcome fear” in 2020.

Lilia Aragón was a renowned Mexican interpreter who also ventured into politics.

With a trajectory of more than five decades, she not only participated in numerous productions, but was also a committed promoter of reading in the cycles that INBAL carries out both in Mexico City and in the interior of the Republic.

Source: Excelsior