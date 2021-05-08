Actress Laisha Wilkins demands aggression by brigadistas in the middle of the street

In a second video, the 44-year-old actress throws the cell phone due to the aggression of the man who, visibly annoyed, asked her not to record it. Later, through the same medium, she thanked the people who intervened in the incident and said she was grateful for the solidarity shown in the complicated situation she experienced in the middle of the street.

Wilkins assured that this Saturday he would go to the corresponding authorities to file a complaint.

@laishawilkins, I offer you an apology, just yesterday I was defending and presenting my proposals to prevent this type of situation from continuing to go unpunished, I was reviewing with my campaign team and apparently that character that you show, indeed … – Dolores Padierna (@Dolores_PL) May 8, 2021

It should be noted that the candidate Dolores Padierna responded to the actress and offered her an apology, in addition, she completely dissociated herself from any link with her attacker and said she was willing to collaborate with Laisha in her complaint.

“I offer you an apology, just yesterday I was defending and presenting my proposals to prevent this type of situation from continuing to go unpunished, I was reviewing with my campaign team,” the candidate’s tweet reads.