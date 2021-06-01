Actress Joy Osmanski Advances Stargirl Season 2 Threats

In August the second season of “Stargirl” on The CW. The young superheroine’s adventures continue, this time to face major threats. If in the first season, a young Justice Society in training faced the Injustice Society, now they will face villains like Shade or Eclipso.

In the past, Geoff Johns, creator of the character and involved in the creative process of the DC series, advanced that the heroes would face a “different, darker, more terrifying threat.” The last to speak about it has been the actress Joy osmanski.

She was tasked with bringing the villain Paula Brooks / Tigress to life in the first season, and it was known that she was going to return for the second season. These have been his words about the threats of the season.

I feel like in season two, the shows have a chance to go deeper and darker and I think we’re going to see some of that in terms of the forces of evil at work, ”Osmanski explains. In season one, Tigress and Sportsmaster are the bad guys, but man, Compared to some of what’s going to happen in season two, it doesn’t even come close.

Osmanski also explained that the main villain of the second season, Eclipses (Nick Tarabay), will bring an evil that he finds “very disturbing,” as well as one that is relevant to the real world as we know it.

For me personally the type of evil that this character manifests is something that I find very disturbing, and I think people will find it very relevant to our current socio-political climate. I saw the parallels immediately, but I’ll be interested to see how fans respond to this character, but it’s scary. It’s very scary.

Recall at the end of the first season, Tigress killed Anaya Bowin, later being defeated by Wildcat and Stargirl when the JSA stopped the ISA’s plans.

Via information | Digital Spy