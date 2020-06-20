There are many Hollywood stars who use social networks but there are still those who debut in one of them. It is the case of Jennifer Lawrence (29 years old), who has just opened a Twitter account and has done so with several messages in which he has asked for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American girl who was shot dead by police in March at her home in Louisville, USA, after officers raided her home without even knocking on the door.

Lawrence’s account is also part of a campaign by represent.us, an organization that seeks to improve the transparency of elections in the United States. « As a citizen of Louisville, and as a human being, I cannot remain silent, » said the actress, who was born in that Kentucky city in 1990.

« In the three months since his murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country and many around the world have called for justice to be done, » he added. « And yet, those calls for justice have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for his death continue to work with the Louisville Police, and, disturbingly, the Police’s own investigation was woefully imprecise. » , he has denounced, thus adding his voice to that of thousands of American citizens.