Actress Helen McCrory, from Harry Potter, dies – El Sol de México

London, England.- British actress Helen McCrory, who participated in three installments of the Harry Potter film series and in films such as Skyfall, has died at the age of 52, her husband, also actor Damian Lewis, announced on Friday.

“After a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from family and friends,” Lewis wrote on the social network Twitter.

“He died as he lived, without fear,” the actor said of McCrory, also known for her participation in the BBC series Peaky Blinders, a historical drama that portrays a Birmingham gangster family in the 1920s.

In the last three installments of the series that adapted the JKRowling novels for film, McCrory played the character of Narcissa Malfoy.

Her notable roles also include Cherie as the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the films The Queen and The Special Relationship.