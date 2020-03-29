Actress from La casa de papel supports as a nurse in hospitals, against Coronavirus | INSTAGRAM

Actress Clara Alvarado, who played Ariadna in the Netflix series, supports patients with coronavirus in Spain as a nurse, one of the countries that have been seriously affected by the pandemic.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

A few weeks ago, the Spanish actress was forced to temporarily leave her job as an actress to begin her debut as a nurse in a hospital. The interpreter of Ariadna in La casa de papel, it turns out, is also a graduate in Nursing from the Complutense University of Madrid, like her parents.

It should be mentioned that when he asked his parents when he was young that he wanted to dedicate himself to dramatic art, they asked him to have another career, in case “his first plan did not work”, it was then that Clara decided to follow in the footsteps of her beloved parents and got her Nurse degree.

You may also be interested: La Casa de Papel 4, Netflix advances its first chapter due to coronavirus

He began by writing and explaining the situation: “The smile is the last thing that is lost and more on days like these. All this will also happen. In the meantime, I will spend the next few days in quarantine working as a nurse. I always said that I had a nursing career as plan B but since two days ago, it has become my plan A. These are difficult times for everyone and it is so. All I can tell you is to be patient, supportive and generous. “

“We will embrace again. Thank you to all the people who through rrss make the quarantine more bearable sharing their music, their paintings, their books, their movies, their reflections … thank you. I will be a little more absent here though I will stop by once in a while to enjoy all of you and get more smiles from me.

Read also: Game of Thrones: The Wolf of Bran Stark lost his life to his 10 years to cancer

“A lot of pampering, a lot of love, a lot of care and a lot of FAITH. Daddy, this goes for you! You retire and I join. You have always been and will be my best example as a nurse”, being the beautiful message that the actress left in her Instagram account.

Alvarado is currently working a small hospital in the city of Madrid, collaborating in the fight against the coronavirus with special attention to the elderly. We highlight that the actress commented that she dresses as a nurse just when her patient reached the age to retire.

Despite having the title of nurse, she had not had the opportunity to practice the profession, so the decision to support in the hospitals was not entirely easy. “I was getting a lot of information and made many calls to see where I could lend a hand without hindering much, and in the end I found an annex of the Hospital La Paz dedicated to the care of the elderly,” said the actress.

However, Clara regrets the lack of material that is needed to perform the job perfectly, there are not enough masks or glasses, the ephemeris have to make a very important decision when to use the instruments due to the lack of it, the Actress defines the situation as “a bit chaotic”.

“This is an experience that will mark me a lot. There are many things that impact me, above all, seeing how a person leaves, or that you can no longer do anything for someone. It is very hard, ”he declared with a lump in his throat.

She has made it clear that she is an altruistic woman, since on previous occasions she has been seen in peaceful protests and other charities, she has a kind spirit and will not hesitate to intervene with actions that can help those in need.

.