The Mexican actress Erika Buenfil, one of the most recognized faces of Mexican soap operas, has become the improbable Latin queen of TikTok at 56, the fastest growing social network in the world where the majority of users are under 25.

“This happened to me by chance. I neither looked for it nor expected it, but it has been a blessing personally and professionally. It also came at a very symbolic moment,” Buenfil said during a virtual interview from his home.

The actress, who currently works on “I give you life” on Televisa and Univision, said that she approached TikTok when she realized that her son Nicolás was spending a lot of time on the social network, showing her the videos and asking her to It will help you practice the choreography.

“I made my account to see what he was doing and we published one together. I had a good time and I started to do others,” he said of a profile that he put “Seasoning with Buenfil”, the same name of a YouTube channel. in which he publishes recipe videos.

Days later, the 15-year-old asked him to “stop doing them, because it was for kids.”

He decided to make a farewell one, hidden from his son. “I even had to hide and it almost caught me (he discovers),” the star of soap operas such as “Marisol”, “Three Women” and “True Loves” related between laughs.

It was in vain. That video was exactly what transformed her from being a soap opera actress who for the first time in her life was without a fixed salary to one of the most successful creators of content in Spanish on the social network.

In fact, at the time of this interview, the artist already had five million followers.

Of course, he recalled, there is no shortage of labels such as “old, mean or ridiculous” among its “haters” – as digital detractors are called – who want it outside of TikTok, a platform with 800 million users, of which 41 percent are between 15 and 14 years old, according to official figures of the application.

Crying over TikTok

That night when he made the hidden video of his son, Buenfil published it and did not check social networks again. He had work appointments on Televisa, where he was an exclusive star for 40 years: “There are people who hate that the cell phone rings, so I turned it off, “he said.

“Suddenly they started sending me messages everywhere. Congratulations came, but I did not realize what it was until I got home and I could calmly see the phone and I realized that it was the TikTok,” he confessed. .

She stayed like “neutral” until her son went to sleep and in the darkness of her living room she burst into tears. “I started crying like a fool, because I didn’t know what I was going to do with it. I had experience as an actress , in soap operas, in theater. I know perfectly well how to do photo shoots, red carpets, but I didn’t know how to handle being successful because of me. Not because of a character, “he revealed.

He is still surprised that the viralization happened just one year after the day Televisa informed him that he was not going to renew his contract.

It was precisely her son who calmed her down, telling her not to worry, that “Tiktok’s joke is to have fun and whatever happens” they would be fine.

There he felt that a great weight had been lifted from him and he was free to dare to do whatever he could think of, he explained.

For her, the key to her success has been “authenticity”, because sometimes it is “arranged”, sometimes not.

It is not the actress or the mother or the famous. It’s just Erika and she enjoys it.

“I’m having a great time (incredible). I took the taboo out of getting disheveled and doing silly things,” he confirmed with a laugh, assuring that he cares for his videos as treasures.

“They are looking for brands to work with them on TikTok, but I am not willing to be directed. If I accept something it is on the condition that I make all the decisions,” he revealed.

Actress forever

Buenfil also stated that even if he had billions of followers on TikTok, he would never quit acting.

What she would like is to explore new characters and formats: “I have never been called from a platform like TikTok, but I am more than willing. I would love to. I do not know if they do not see me capable of diversifying, but I am an actress, what they put me in. “

At the moment, she plays Miss Andrea Espinoza in “I give you life”, the soap opera that sweeps audiences in both Mexico and the United States. She likes the character “because she does unexpected things. It can be very empty, but it has its moments of tenderness, “he said.

However, TikTok is still present even in recording studios, to the point that one of her most liked videos is the one she did with her soap opera husband Omar Fierro. And as Buenfil concluded: “at the People really like to see that we are ordinary people. Like anyone. “

.