Actress Emilia Clarke joins the cast of Secret Invasion

Emilia clarke is in final negotiations to join the cast of the series “Secret Invasion” from Marvel Studios, the original series that is being prepared on Disney +.

The role of the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” is still a secret, and with this she joins the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the cast of the series we have already confirmed the actors Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who repeat as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, and they will be joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman, the latter incorporation that we knew yesterday.

Via information | Variety