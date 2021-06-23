Actress Elizabeth Hurley heats Instagram posing topless at 56



Liz Hurley turns a deaf ear to prejudices and stereotypes about age.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic / .

Elizabeth Hurley turned 56 a few weeks ago, and decided to celebrate it with his followers with a daring topless. The actress usually dazzles her fans with her bikini photos, as she has her own brand of swimsuits, and this time she again generated sighs with the postcard she chose to celebrate her birthday.

“Taking my own vacations in my own house,” he commented in the caption of the sensual photograph, where he is seen covered with only a robe with transparencies and the bottom of the bathing suit. Her total white look, faded eye makeup and her naturally wavy hair completed her outfit.

For several years Liz Hurley has been proud of her body, and defines herself as an “empowered woman”, who turns a deaf ear to prejudices about age and stereotypes. Every day he receives a cascade of compliments on his Instagram account: “Incredible”; “Fabulous”; “A goddess”; “I wish I would reach 50 like this”; are some of the messages that his followers leave him.

Other more creative users write more elaborate compliments and dedicate their love to her with poetic phrases: “Who needs views of the ocean or some other wonder of this planet when we have this beautiful creation called Elizabeth Hurley in the world”.

When asked how he does to maintain his figure, the actress advises her followers to exercise every day, even if it is 20 minutes a day, and share alternatives of short routines that favor the strengthening of muscle mass.