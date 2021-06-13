Actress Dakota Skye found dead at 27

They find the actress Dakota Skye dead at 27 | INSTAGRAM

The famous American actress Lauren Scott, known within the adult entertainment industry as Dakota Skye was found dead in her mobile home in Los Angeles California, identified by her husband at just 27 years of age.

So far the exact causes of her loss are not known, however a woman came and identified herself as her aunt saying that the excessive use of illicit substances was a key factor in what happened to her.

Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family that involved substance use, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual impairments. She lost her life almost exactly two years after her mother lost her little sister to addictions and alcoholism.

Of course, many people would not understand everything that was happening throughout his life and how much he has struggled to reach this unfortunate event that is also the product of a severe depression that he was dealing with.

His story in real life and how he came to be in the adult entertainment industry is truly a tragedy.

Her colleagues in the industry are mourning her loss and have remembered the young woman and her job that she left forever online.

The star was one of the brightest stars in the aforementioned entertainment world, beginning her career in 2013 and appearing in more than 300 movies.

His loss came a few weeks after he caused against hundreds of the Internet by publishing a photograph in which he posed without a top in front of the memorial mural of George Floyd, whose life was taken by policemen last year in Minneapolis.

Although Dakota censored her image on social media, she managed to generate outrage and many considered it very insensitive on her part.