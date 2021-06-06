Actress Christina Ricci Joins The Matrix 4 Movie Cast

Warner Bros. has revealed the participation of the actress Christina Ricci in the future movie Matrix 4 through a press release.

The actress is famous for her portrayal of Wednesday at the Addams Family Movies, as well as his roles in “Casper” or “Sleepy Hollow.” But above all, we are interested in knowing that He previously worked with the Wachowski sisters on the movie “Speed ​​Racer”.

This official addition is a last minute surprise, as the film ended its filming a long time ago, so it is currently in post-production. Presumably, the actress has already recorded her scenes in the utmost secrecy, because no new recordings have been reported.

That they have kept their participation a secret all this time, it may be due to the surprise factor that they want to give us for her in the film. What other surprises await us? Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving? A filming that has been carried out with great secrecy and from which little material has been leaked invites us to be open to many possibilities. Cross our fingers.

Let us remind you that we have recently made a special article with all the information about Matrix 4 to date. At the moment, there are not many details about the plot of the film.

Matrix 4, still without an official title, opens on December 17 in Spain and on December 22 in the United States, where it will also premiere simultaneously on HBO Max.

Via information | Collider