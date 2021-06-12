Actress Ana Martín: “I’ve never been with a politician, that’s why I don’t have wrinkles and I have a beautiful complexion”

Ana Martin is a Mexican actress who has participated in important productions such as “The Sin of Oyuki”, “Real Love”, “The Stepmother”, among others. At present, he is giving much to talk about due to the recent statements he has made about his private life.

Recently the show program, Suelta La Sopa, which is broadcast on Telemundo, highlighted the following statement by the Mexican, where she talks about how she was in her youth, how she lived her independence and with this attitude she conquered many men. She even pointed out that she went with the whole country, but that she always stood out because she couldn’t be bought with money.

Martin He has also revealed what is the secret of his eternal youth and includes politics. He never married and did not want to have children. Besides, he has always said that she is not one of those who believes in him “Until death do us part”.

Here are the words of the actress:

“I never depended on a man, I went out with everything, but I always paid for my things, I always worked and I have supported myself, that’s why they valued me, because they never felt that I needed them.” He added: “I went with the whole country and the occasional foreigner, but no one has ever“ tied me up ”; yes, I have never been with any politician, that’s why I don’t have wrinkles and I have a beautiful complexion, “said the actress in a recent interview.

He added: “My freedom will never be for sale; I had a very rich boyfriend, who gave me many jewels, but we fought and in front of him I threw the jewels into a drain so they could see that they don’t buy me with money ”.

Adamari López shows her flat stomach while she goes out to exercise with Alaïa