Actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in jail for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult.

The popular series ‘Smallville’ actress’s sentencing comes more than a year after she pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women into becoming sex slaves of the NXIVM cult leader.

“Regardless, I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people,” the actress told a Brooklyn federal court judge when she pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.