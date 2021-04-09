Actress Aida Pierce admits that her son disguised himself as a grandfather to be vaccinated – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After revealing the identity of one of the two young people who were apprehended after accessing the COVID-19 vaccination at the Coyoacán mayor’s office in Mexico City on March 27, characterized as elderly, the information began to circulate.

And it is that one of those involved in the case, where a couple of men of 35 and 31 years “disguised” as older adults to access the first dose of inoculation, achieving his goal, turned out to be the son of a famous woman.

It is about Rubén Morales Zerecero, who went to his partner’s vaccination center, and who could not remain anonymous for long due to the public nature of his person.

And is that the 31-year-old is a figure of entertainment and the world of video games, since since he was a child he has participated in soap operas such as Gotita de amor and Alegrijes y rebujos, among other projects such as plays and commercials.

In recent years, the son of comedy actress Aida Pierce has also participated in some episodes of Televisa’s unitary programs La rosa de Guadalupe and Como dice el saying, but a different area is what has made him famous: that of the gamer world, where he has stood out in international finals of the FIFA soccer game.

Faced with the revelation of the identity of the person involved, who is in custody and awaiting legal resolution, Aida Pierce terminated her accounts from the social networks Instagram and Twitter, in an attempt not to be besieged by the media.

Before the silence of a few hours of the comedian famous for her participation in projects such as Humor es… los comediantes, The stork was wrong and Beauty salon, the press office of the famous woman sent a statement to the media to talk about the situation that Involves his son in the crime of identity theft, since the young man went to the vaccination center showing his grandfather’s identification.

“Dear friends of the press, dear friends of the actors, dear friends of the media, I am Aida Pierce, your servant, and I want to corroborate the news that has been coming out, yes, my son has been arrested, I cannot give further explanation by instruction of the lawyer ”, expressed the veteran comic actress.

The actress who also acted in La carabina de Ambrosio y Mujer … real life cases, warned that at the moment she will not be available to issue statements, since by recommendations of her legal defense, she must keep discretion regarding the case that shocked to the inhabitants of Mexico City.

“I thank you for your support, I thank you for your interest, I am very confident of the legal process, we are very sorry for what happened and I cannot say more. I appreciate all the support and affection, but right now I will not be able to answer the phone, I will not be able to answer messages, by instruction of the lawyer and because I myself do not know with point and signal how to explain to them, ”continued the 64-year-old actress.