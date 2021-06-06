Actors who have been shirtless the most times in their movies

Surely it is something that you have not considered: a ‘ranking’ of the guys we see the most pectorals in movies. Because in our imaginary it is easy to associate names like Chris Hemsworth or Henry Cavill, but it does not attract your attention to know who is the one we have seen the most, right?

Well, for the BingoSites platform, it has been the object of study and, in fact, they proposed to calculate several parameters that yield very interesting results.

While the actors with the most seconds left shirtless in his films are Daniel Craig (1,278), Sylvester Stallone (1,117) and Matthew McConaughey (1,026), the list of the actors who have appeared the most times with the naked torso in his movies it is different. Do you have someone in mind? Well, be careful, because the one with the highest percentage of films is Zac Efron, followed by Jason Momoa and Hayden Christensen.

Take a look at the list!

Zac efron. He is the one who wins by a landslide, as he has shown the upper part of his body in 50% of the films he has made. Fantasy.Jason Momoa. He has appeared shirtless in 38.5% of his works. The truth is that in ‘Game of Thrones’ we do not remember him dressed, and in the ‘Aquaman’ movies, even in the promotional poster he comes out half naked.Hayden Christensen. In 29.4% of his films he has removed his shirt.Henry Cavill. Also in 29.4% of its productions. We weren’t expecting another result from Superman, really.Leonardo Dicaprio. In 26.9%, although currently it no longer does so.Michael Fassbender. In 26.7%. We wonder what percentage the bottom also enters, aha.Charlie Hunnam. In 26.3% of his films we have seen his torso.Andy Samberg. In 25% of their jobs.Matthew McConaughey. In 24.5%. Do you remember the times he appeared without her in his romantic comedies?Chris Hemsworth. In 23.1%. The truth is, we expected it to appear higher in this ‘ranking’.

Do you miss someone on the list? Brad Pitt, where are you?

Brad Pitt shirtless in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (at your father’s age, ok).

