Without a doubt, one of the roles most missed by the actors in Hollywood is that of our hero of Gotham, that’s right, we talk about the emblematic Batman and it is not only because of the importance for his acting career, but also to earn the love of the fanatical audience of the night knight.

And, we know that until 2017, there have been nine actors in charge of giving life to Batman, and the time within this character has been varying according to the actor, since there have been those who only played him in a single movie and Others have spent decades bringing it to life.

Next, we will list the actors who have given life to our Dark Knight and we will tell you who has been the lucky one who has played him longer than the others:

1.- Lewis G. Wilson (1943), became the first actor in history to play Batman for a film series, a pioneering format of current television series, however, Wilson’s adventure lasted only 15 chapters. .

2.- Robert Lowery (1949), played the Bat Man for a second film series, which also lasted 15 chapters, lasted a year as Batman and later in 1959 was a special guest in The Adventures of Superman series, starring by George Reeves, which was shared for the first time by two actors who have played the two most important heroes in DC.

3.- Adam West (1965-1968), Lorenzo Semple and William Dozier, producers of the series, chose West, as their new version of Bruce Wayne / Batman, in the interpretation that most popularized Batman inside and outside the territory of the United States. West was the protagonist of the series that lasted 120 episodes and a movie, until 1992 he was the actor who played Batman the longest.

4.- Michael Keaton (1989 – 1992), under the direction of Tim Burton, Michael Keaton was chosen to play Batman in a decision that was initially protested by fans, who doubted Keaton’s capabilities, as he came to this role after playing comic characters. Keaton’s success as Batman was immediate, so there was no hesitation in hiring him for the sequel to the 1989 film.

5.- Val Kilmer (1995), Given the departure of Keaton from the production of the third Batman film, Warner Bros and Joel Schumacher chose Val Kilmer, although it only lasted one tape and declined to do a quarter of it, with the argument that he did not want to be pigeonholed.

6.- George Clooney (1997), his portrayal as Batman not only happened at night, which made his adventure only remain for a movie, which is ranked among the worst in history.

7.- Christian Bale (2005-2012), in 1995 Christian Bale sought the role of Robin for the Batman Forever film, but lost to Chris O’Donnell, a decade later it was time for a rematch for Bale, who did not he only stayed with the role of Batman, but he played it for three tapes, which were a commercial and critical success. At the moment, Bale is the actor who has played him the most on film, with three feature films.

8.- Ben Affleck (2016 – 2018), in 2013 Warner Bros started his cinematic universe, and one of his key projects was the first big screen encounter of his two greatest heroes, Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman, so who delegated to actor Ben Affleck the responsibility of playing the Night Knight. Affleck debuted in Batman vs Superman, and reinterpreted his role in Justice League, added Suicide Squad.

9.- Kevin Conroy (1992 – present), without wearing the Bat Man costume, Conroy is the actor who has played Batman the longest. He was chosen by Warner Bros Animation in 1992 to voice Bruce Wayne and Batman in the series that ran from 1992 to 1997. His performance was so good that he was considered for more Batman animated appearances, such as Justice League, animated movies, and Arkham Asylum video game series.