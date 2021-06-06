actors who almost starred in its international remake

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Fotogramas and the epic reunion, 23 years after the premiere of Torrente: the silly arm of the law (1998), between Javier Cámara and Santiago Segura, we spoke with its director and protagonist about the remakes of the film that were about to come true but never saw the light, despite the fact that, for years, some of those interested in these international adaptations were spending money in order to get the rights to adapt the saga. In the video that leads this article, Santiago Segura himself explains to us the (logical) main reason why he thinks they gave up on the idea and reveals the names of the three actors that sounded to star in the international adaptations of the most iconic, funny and successful Spanish policeman and antihero in our cinema.

1 Jack Nicholson

Under Oliver Stone (Platoon, JFK: Open Case, Wall Street) as the film’s director, Jack Nicholson would have been chosen to give life to Jose Luis Torrente’s “Yankee alter ego” in one of the American remakes that were on the table. Can you imagine Tim Burton’s Joker, the actor from Best … Impossible, The Shining, or One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest “patrolling” the streets of Iowa to the rhythm of some country singer?

2 Gérard Depardieu

One of the great icons of French cinema, an actor in films such as Novecento, The Last Metro or Cyrano de Bergerac, was the preferred choice for the gala version of the producer and Oscar winner for his work on The Artist (2011), Thomas Langmann, with whom Depardieu had already met during the production of Asterix and Obélix: Mission Cleopatra (2002).

3 Sacha Baron Cohen

Probably. one of the current interpreters who best agrees with the sharpness, the satire and the riotous humor of the character created by Santiago Segura. The actor of comedies like Borat, Bruno or The dictator would have refused to participate in the remake of Torrente to give life to Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, biopic that eventually ended up starring in Rami Malek. Will we ever see Sacha Baron Cohen expand her outlandish catalog of grotesque characters donning the José Luis Torrente costume?

