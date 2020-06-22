Los Angeles, USA

Sometimes the best is yet to come. This must have been thought by these actresses and actors who, for one reason or another, one day decided to abandon the characters that gave them fame and money.

Ruby Rose, the Australian actress who plays the superhero Batwoman has announced that she will not get into the character again after the broadcast of the only season she has so far.

Although the reasons why Rose decided not to play the bat woman in the second season have not transpired, the actress said it had been a very difficult decision, according to the BBC.

She has been the most recent dropout, but she is far from being the first acting professional to leave a leading and successful role.

STEVE CARELL, IN “THE OFFICE”

The character of Steve Carell in the comic series « The Office », in its American version, which was broadcast on NBC, was one of the most loved and praised.

The actor played Michael Scott for seven seasons in addition, as did a filming partner, having written an episode, specifically the ones titled « Casino Night » and « Survivor Man ».

But when the next stage was considered, Carell decided that there would be no eighth for him and fiction accused the departure of one of the star characters.

At first, the compatibility between family and professional life was discussed as the reason that led Carell to stop getting into Scott’s shoes. However, recently, a book called « The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s » pointed in another direction.

According to the interviews that the author Andy Green includes in the book, and that Collider collected, the departure of Carell was not a totally unilateral decision.

In short: the actor commented during a radio interview that it could be his last season, almost unconsciously, and later clarified to the network that his intention was to continue, but they did not do much for him to stay.

SANDRA OH, FROM “GRAY’S ANATOMY”

The fiction created by Shonda Rhimes, and which narrates the adventures and misadventures of Dr. Meredith Gray and other fellow doctors and friends, has been broadcast for more than 15 years.

When a series is so long it is not uncommon for some characters to appear and disappear, but when they are central protagonists for the story, the absence is more pronounced.

Was it the case of Sandra Oh, a Canadian actress of South Korean descent? who played Doctor Cristina Yang, who was Grey’s best friend, and who left the series after the tenth season.

In 2013, the actress told the Hollywood Reporter that she was leaving the series because she had played Yang long enough.

« Creatively, I really feel like I gave her everything and I feel ready to let her go, » Oh said. Now, the actress triumphs with the HBO series « Killing Eve », with the character of Eve Polastri, a British MI5 officer, obsessed with a murderer.

JODIE FOSTER, IN « HANNIBAL »

Turning your back on the character that has given you fame, for whatever reason, is not exclusive to the small screen.

An example is the actress and director Jodie Foster and her refusal to play Clarise Starling in the film « Hannibal », the sequel to « The silence of the lambs », for which she won an Oscar in 1992. Her place was occupied by Julianne Moore .

There was talk of creative differences and discontent on the part of the cast regarding the end of the eponymous novel on which this second film was based.

A new ending was finally written for the tape, but even so, the producers did not convince Foster, who did not return.

DAVID DUCHOVNY, IN “THE X-FILES”

In the 1990s, the couple made up of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully swept the screen with their stories of aliens and paranormal phenomena in « The X-Files. »

The role of Mulder was played by New York actor David Duchovny, who stepped into the shoes of the cop for seven seasons. But in 2001, he dropped the series.

The actor’s farewell to the series was largely due to disagreements between him and the producers over his contract.

His character was abducted and during seasons eight and nine he hardly appeared. Both actors returned for the series’ reboot in 2016, with two more seasons.

JIM PARSONS, IN “THE BIG BANG THEORY”

When one of the protagonists decides to leave his role, the project can continue without him, as happened in the previously mentioned cases. However, there are other cases in which the abandonment of one of the characters supposes, or at least coincides, with the end of the adventure. This was the case for Jim Parsons and CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory”.

After 12 seasons, Parsons, who played the scientist Sheldon Cooper, decided to say goodbye. The protagonists of this internationally successful sitcom were among the highest paid on television, coming to be compared to the six of the legendary « Friends ».

Shortly after Parsons’ announcement, the network announced that the series was coming to an end.

In the last episode, Sheldon and his girlfriend Amy Farrah Fawler, played by Mayim Bialik, won the Nobel Prize they so longed for.