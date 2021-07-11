Actors of ‘Medusa’ denounce Brazil’s health crisis in Cannes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The team of the Brazilian film “Medusa” denounced on Sunday on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival the health crisis that the South American country is experiencing, by displaying a message before the cameras remembering the more than half a million deaths from covid.

During the presentation of the Italian film “Tre piani”, in competition for the Golden palm, the director Anita Rocha da Silveira and the cast of her film showed a message in English: “533,000 (people) in Brazil died of a disease that already has a vaccine.”

Brazil is the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths from covid and the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro has been denounced for opposing measures of social isolation and the use of masks, as well as delays in the vaccination campaign. A parliamentary commission is currently investigating alleged omissions during the management of the pandemic.

The movie “Medusa” It will premiere on Monday at the Directors’ Fortnight, a parallel section of the Festival. Brazil also has two short films in competition for the Palme d’Or and the documentary “The sailor of the mountains”, by Karim Ainouz, in the official selection.

Source: Excelsior