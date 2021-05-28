Actors of “Friends” made a pact not to fall in love with each other, but two did not comply

Perhaps in front of the cameras almost every protagonists of ‘Friends’ They will kiss at some point or another in the series as part of the plot, but in real life the actors never crossed that line. As Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, has now revealed, shortly after they met they they promised they would never make the mistake of mixing work and pleasure, at least among them six. Despite of this pact, two of the protagonists did not comply.

“That pact was very important to everyone, to protect our friendship, “he explained in statements to the Access Hollywood portal. “That we had fallen in love would have caused a feeling of discomfort that could have ruined everything,” he said.

The pact turned out to be a brilliant idea because today everyone they are still great friends and the good chemistry that exists between them has been evident in the special they have recorded for the HBO Max platform.

Interestingly, Courteney Cox doesn’t recall ever talking about the fact that his co-stars were banned as potential love interests. However, David schwimmer says that it was an unwritten rule that everyone knew, which is ironic considering that he has acknowledged that in the first season He and Jennifer Aniston were crazy in love with each other.

“There were times when we snuggled on the couch and I wondered how everyone didn’t realize that we had feelings for each other. It was a situation in which we could not do anything, because one of us was always involved in a relationship and we never crossed that line ”, he confessed.

“It was reciprocal,” she confirmed. “We would snuggle and fall asleep together on the couch. I remember telling David that it would be a chore if the first time we kissed it was on national television, but that’s how it was. “