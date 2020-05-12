We already saw the cast of & nbsp;The Goonies), the protagonists of the indiana time travel trilogy in 1985 & nbsp;have coincided virtually 35 years later, with the aim of benefiting the non-profit organization & nbsp;Project HOPE& nbsp; –which aims to improve the working conditions of those who face the coronavirus face to face. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Thanks to the convening power of the actor and comedian Josh Gad and his YouTube series Reunited Apart (in which we have already seen the cast of Los Goonies gather), the protagonists of the indiana time travel trilogy in 1985 have coincided virtually 35 years later, with the aim of benefiting the non-profit organization Project HOPE –which aspires to improve the working conditions of those who face the coronavirus face to face.

Lorraine, my density has brought me to you. What he meant was … I’m George. George McFly. I am your density. I mean your destiny”.” Data-reactid = “32”> Serving as an absent Glover, Josh Gad himself played George when nervously trying to make a declaration of love: “Lorraine, my density has brought me to you. What I wanted to say is … I am George. George McFly. I am your density. I mean, your destiny. “

the plausibility of the & nbsp; alleged script failureReturn to the future: That George and Lorraine, as adults, did not remember that “Calvin Klein” enough to realize that he is diving into his own son. “data-reactid =” 37 “> Let’s remember that, recently, the co-writer Bob gale he agreed with Chris Pratt after a debate on Twitter, in which the actor defended the plausibility of the supposed failure of the script of Back to the Future: that George and Lorraine, as adults, did not remember that “Calvin Klein” enough to realize that he was nailed your own child.

recreate scenes from & nbsp;Return to the future& nbsp; with & nbsp;Tom holland& nbsp; and & nbsp;Robert Downey Jr. playing the roles of Marty and Doc, himself & nbsp;Zemeckis& nbsp; has ruled out both the possibility of a reboot and a fourth installment. “If I had an idea that I could have proposed to Bob Gale without feeling ashamed, we would have already done it“He said at the meeting.” Data-reactid = “38”> On the other hand, it should be noted that, despite the hard attempts of certain fans to recreate scenes from Back to the Future with Tom holland and Robert Downey Jr. playing the roles of Marty and Doc, himself Zemeckis has ruled out both the possibility of a reboot and a fourth installment. “If I had an idea that I could have proposed to Bob Gale without feeling ashamed, we would have already done it,” he said at the meeting.