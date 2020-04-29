The stars of the successful 90s series “Melrose Place” will meet this Tuesday for the first time since 2012 in a special edition of reunions of the program “Stars In The House”, which will be broadcast on YouTube and on the show’s website.

Among them will be Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds).

During the meeting, which in turn will raise money for the Actors Fund, residents of that iconic West Hollywood apartment complex will speak to show hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and will also answer questions from fans who follow the show online, which will air at 8pm local time. New York (00.00 GMT Wednesday).

“Seth and I think that in that moment of social distancing and isolation, you can find a lot of happiness in shows that are so loved all over the world,” Wesley said in a statement.

The actors of “Melrose Place” thus join a special series created to raise funds for workers in the entertainment world, a sector that has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative has already brought together characters from the series “Frasier”, “Glee” or “Desperate Housewives” (Desperate Housewives), as well as plays like “Spring Awakening” or “Les Miséables”.

The Actors Fund is an organization that aims to promote the stability and resilience of entertainment professionals, from film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

Since March 18 this entity has distributed financial assistance worth about 5 million dollars to more than 4,300 people affected by the closure of Broadway and the world of cinema and television.

